MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd Apr 2025

Remedy is worse than disease

The omission of “waqf by user” provision in the Waqf Bill, being tabled as “reforms” bill to address mismanagement and corruption in Waqf Boards and encroachments of Waqf properties or fix them, could lead to the declaration of Waqf as non-Waqf. Some waqfs are centuries old to produce documents to establish ownership. The inclusion of non-Muslims in the waqf boards as members will reduce the role of Muslims in controlling waqf properties. Vesting the power in the District Collector to decide whether a waqf property is valid or not will bring the indirect influence of the government on how a dispute is resolved. This move will undermine Waqf authority.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A simple activity for happy, healthy life

National Walking Day, observed every year on the first Wednesday of April, was introduced by the American Heart Association in 2007 to promote a healthy living. Walking, a natural and effortless physical activity, offers numerous health benefits. It not only aids in weight management, boosts metabolism, and improves heart health, but also enhances mental well-being. Experts recommend at least 30 minutes of walking every day to reduce the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and heart diseases, while also providing mental clarity and stress relief. In addition to its physical benefits, walking has a profound impact on creativity and longevity.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Terrace gardens for greenery and health

With apartments quickly gobbling up open spaces meant for gardens, a number of residents in the city have taken to terrace gardening to add some green to their living space. Hands-on training and awareness are must so that people start their own terrace gardens and the open space comes in very handy also. Planting more than 50 shrubs, herbs, flowers and vegetables on the building terrace will give the open space a fresh and colourful look. The vision is very clear to make the city clean and green. The main advantage is that the open space is used usefully, and one gets fresh food for the family without adulteration, and you are connected to nature and make use of waste far less food after growing it yourself.

C K Subramanian, Mumbai

Filmmakers capitulate under threats

The blockbuster Malayalam blockbuster ‘Empuraan’ with main roles played by Mohanlal and Prithviraj is facing a controversy over portraying concocted scenes of ‘Gujarat riots’ and for showing needless violence against women. The controversial ‘Mullaperiyar Dam’ shows the government in power in TN conspiring to blast the dam. It is generally seen that such films with similar storylines thrive in Kerala, with no questions asked and it suits the narration of the LDF government in Kerala. ‘Secular’ elements in Kerala generally like such films, as was the case when the Mammutty blockbuster ‘1921,’ released in 1989’ showed the Mappila rebellion in the Malabar region in support of caliphate in Turkey had been shown as India’s freedom struggle. It was in fact an incident of mass murder of Hindus in Muslim-dominated regions.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The latest Mohanlal starrer ‘Empuraan’ was at the receiving end the Censor Board’s scissors, following backlash and ire from rightwing groups for hurting religious sentiments of a particular community, and for being anti-national. Where were these groups and the Censor Board when the films ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘Kashmir Files’ were released? Those movies too had hurt religious sentiments of a particular community. Double standards were so evident with regard to ‘Empuraan’. Fairness is the hallmark of effective governance, which was sadly missing in this incident.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

Starring popular actor Mohanlal in the lead role, this film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, which was released on March 27, created a sensation by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in two days. However, along with the immense success of the film, some controversies are also surrounding it. There is criticism that the film contains some scenes that offend the sentiments of Hindus. Several Hindutva organizations, mainly including the RSS, have objected to this.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Coimbatore