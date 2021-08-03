MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd August 2021

'Sensational' Sindhu triumphs on the big stage

After going down in the semis, Sindhu storming back and winning a bronze in the bronze medal match in style is a proud moment for India. No doubt, it is a great moment in Olympic history for India after Sindhu despite playing against all odds and under pressure carved out a spectacular victory to clinch a bronze medal. The fact that Sindhu becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals is a moment of crowning glory for the nation. In all, two medals and another assured of a medal by women in Tokyo Olympics is a glorious moment for the nation. Especially, Sindhu carving a niche in this sport by winning two medals in Olympics is certain to give a fillip to youngsters to take up badminton in a big way to bring more glory in future. Kudos to Sindhu and wish she continues to bring more laurels to the nation.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Bravo P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo , though she missed the chance of winning either gold or silver medal as lady luck has not favoured her. It's another delightful achievement that Sindhu is the first player from India to win two medals in Olympics ,this record may not be beaten in near future. It's a pleasure to know that It's all women power that's making India proud, first it was Mirabai Chanu who won silver medal and now P V Sindhu collected bronze for India ,If Kamal Preet Kaur also can win a medal in discus throw event, our Indians will remain grateful .Let us wish good luck to Kamal Preet Kaur.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

P V Sindhu is on cloud nine after scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics. The ace shuttler put her best foot forward to quell the challenge of the Chinese world no.9, He Bing Jiao, in straight games to bag the bronze medal. Sindhu, who had won a silver in the 2016 Rio Games, became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals. She is also only the fourth player to win two consecutive medals in women's badminton singles in the Olympics. Carry on, Sindhu, we are proud of you!

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Indian badminton is in the midst of golden era. Ever since P V Sindhu won the silver medal at Rio Olympics in 2016, she was aiming for a Olympic gold medal. Her resolute quest for a second Olympic medal has ultimately paid off. Sindhu hunted down her rival with a flurry of smashes and flicks that left everyone baffled. It was a fascinating badminton on show as she happily lifted her arms in celebration after her win.

The manner in which she lifted her game after her performance best is a testimony to her dedication. Her performance was all the more praiseworthy. The Rio silver medallist has now become the first Indian woman to win second successive Olympic medal. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian with two Olympic medals. No doubt she has brought laurels to the country. Sindhu has always been an inspiration. Congratulations Sindhu! Well played. You have made India proud.

K S Rao, Thane

Sindhu creating history as the first Indian woman player to win medals in successive two Olympics by winning bronze in badminton at Rio is heartening. The way she held her nerves and won after a defeat that shattered her dreams of gold medal is praiseworthy. She set an example for the upcoming players in regard to hard work, perseverance, grit and calmness under mounting pressure, the essential qualities for a world class player. She deserves all praise for her excellent performance at world stage.

Dr D V G Sankarrao, Nellimarla

Kudos to P V Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics. It is great that she became only the second Indian and country's first woman to win two Olympic medals. It is matter of proud that she brought glory to our country. We should be thankful to Pullela Gopichand for gifting us a great player like P V Sindhu through his sports academy . P.V.Sindhu is the face of Indian badminton and she is inspiring thousands young girls to take badminton. As our PM Narendra Modi said Sindhu is India's pride and one of the most outstanding Olympians. Whole country is proud of her and we wish her to achieve many more successes in future.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

Congratulations Sindhu. The athletic prowess that you show with stamina when you win a medal is ideal for many. By winning a bronze medal in Olympics, Indian women have made history by attaining a beautiful, distant dream. Years after the start of the Olympics, women have reached a destination that no one else has reached. Sindhu, your efforts have paid off.

A S Kumar, Hyderabad

Really it is a matter of pride that P V Sindhu, who happens to be a Telugu bidda, had won laurels for India by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the first woman to win two consecutive medals, Silver at Rio and bronze at Tokyo. It is really encouraging to see that nari power shining at Tokyo with weight-lifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler Sindhu and boxer Lovlina.

But it is distressing to note that no male athlete could make it to the medal list. Small countries like South Korea, Netherlands could win medals and we had to cut a sorry figure in the international sport arena. Our country with 139 crore people, with male population more than the female one need more and more sports academies to train our youth in sports. Sports should be made mandatory in schools for students.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai