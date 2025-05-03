MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd May 2025

Kashmir’s humanity deserved headlines

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has left Kashmir deeply shaken. But alongside the horror, it revealed something powerful: Kashmir’s humanity in the face of dehumanisation. While mainstream news focused on selective narratives like “they asked for religion,” stories of bravery and compassion by ordinary Kashmiris were conveniently ignored. A young Kashmiri horseman lost his life trying to snatch a gun from an attacker. Another Kashmiri man saved the lives of 11 tourists. One man even rescued a visiting BJP leader. Locals even carried the injured tourists on their backs and opened their homes to those stranded, offering them food, shelter, and transport without even asking who they were or where they came from. Yet, major news channels chose to question Kashmiris rather than acknowledge their bravery and courage.

A tourist later revealed in a viral video that he was pressured by television anchors to speak against the Kashmiris. When he refused, his interview was cut. This manipulation is not just only injustice to journalism, but it’s dangerous also. It fans hatred, fuels stereotypes and puts innocent lives at risk.

In the days following the attack, reports of Kashmiri students and workers being harassed across Indian cities poured in. Threats and assault videos went viral. In one disturbing case, a Kashmiri woman received rape threats online simply for wearing a burqa. While action was later taken, the damage to community’s trust remains.

No media house has questioned the security lapses, despite reports of intelligence inputs before the attack. Accountability has been replaced by noise. While Delhi shut down the Wagah border and cracked down on online voices, no one asked why the dispensation failed to prevent this tragedy.

Jubel D’Cruz,Mumbai

Caste enumeration may further entrench social divides

After British rule (1881–1931), the first caste enumeration in independent India was conducted only once, in 2011, through the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC). Since 1951, the government has excluded caste details from the census, except for SCs and STs. Although some states carried out their own surveys, they were not considered transparent. On April 30, 2025, the government announced that caste enumeration would be included in the next census, though the date is yet to be decided. This move has drawn criticism from the Congress party, which opposed caste-based data while in power but now supports it in opposition, allegedly due to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The government maintains that this initiative will empower socially and economically deprived classes, foster inclusion, and open new avenues for their progress. However, concerns remain that such enumeration might further entrench social divides—a challenge that must be addressed before proceeding.

RS Narula, Patiala

New Shankaracharya of Kanchi Mutt

The anointing of His Holiness Ganesha Sharma Dravid as the new Shankaracharya of Kanchi Mutt heralds a transformative era. Like his predecessors his wisdom too will illuminate the path of dharma, guiding us towards righteousness. As the Mahabharata states, “Yatha dharmo thatho jaya” — where there is dharma, there is victory. Let us walk together in this noble pursuit.

TS Karthik, Halls Road, Chennai

Streamline to utilise rainwater in total

Referring to the news report on ‘residents reel under water shortage ‘ I submit this. Our TS every year undergoes severe water crisis. The shortage of water in summers and excess in monsoon seasons shall be coordinated to optimise the flow of natural water supply throughout systematically. All the blocked nalas have to be opened. Many open tanks and canals shall be created. All these shall be interconnected to the ongoing beatification and purification of the Musi river and other water reservoirs. Similarly all the age old underground drainage systems shall be discarded and totally new underground drainage system shall be created.

Thus, water that gets stagnated during the forthcoming monsoon periods shall be made to flow freely through these canals across our state. More over the water supplied through the water tankers cause petrol loss, pollution and water leakages through out from some water tankers. Instead sealed water cans and containers in different capacities should be made available to all the colonies and communities in the twin cities. Let us utilise rainwater in total to show the way to the world.

G. Murali Mohan Rao, New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad-11