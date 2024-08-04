MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2024

A historic verdict sets right social exclusion

The learned writer V Ramu Sarma in "Bold talk" (edit page, 3 August) has eloquently, and rightly so, described the SC verdict on sub-classification of SC list as a historic and landmark judgement that will ensure emancipation of the Madiga caste people and other neglected castes among the Scheduled Castes. The epic struggle led by lion-hearted Manda Krishna and sacrifices by millions of MRPS leaders and activists has tasted a sweet success, thanks to the Supreme Court, and ushered in a new era of social justice in entire India, mainly in the two Telugu states.

Hope the pro-SC categorisation Modi government, and the state governments will take steps on war footing to implement the court verdict in letter and spirit for the welfare and uplift of the lowest strata among the Scheduled Caste population.

–P H Hema Sagar,Secunderabad

This refers to the write up ' A long and arduous struggle pays off ' - Bold Talk – by V Ramu Sarma. The August 1, 2024 ruling of the Supreme Court on the sub-classification of SCs has helped ensure that the even distribution of benefits and advantages of reservation accrued to more sections of backward sub-castes is commendable. 31 vital years were lost in the process despite protests and agitations over the years by political parties to help establish the reality; and the sad aspect was the SC itself had stonewalled the liberalisation process that the legal community felt was not right and maintainable.

Among 59 SC sub-castes in TS, the Malas proved circumspect in this regard to elbowing out the rest to get established socially, financially and politically, and looked with disdain at the other group; while the Madigas continued to languish in dismal poverty to be relegated to become untouchables within its own community.

The 2017 Commission led by Justice G Rohini, which submitted its report in 2023 stated 97% reserved jobs and seats were usurped by 25% of OBC sub-castes, and only 25% of OBC communities have taken advantage of 25% reserved central jobs and institutional seats.

The creamy layer entity of the SC/ST community must be identified, and prevented from eternally taking the advantages, so that these continue to percolate down for the rest, thus paving the way for social stability and empowerment. The Supreme Court must also come out with the law that the advantages to these communities be restricted to one time option; and not an endless one, to perpetually continue in ensuring the dead weight of reservation and quota be a story of the past in the coming decades in the country.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing subcategorization of the SCs is compatible with Dr B R Ambedkar’s perceptive postulate that castes are graded one above the other – ‘graded’ being the operative word. It is a self-evident truth that the SCs do not make a homogenous segment of the population and as an amalgam of 1,200 disparate castes they are heterogeneous despite their shared subjugation and history of untouchability. Each caste is unique in its own way.

The level of inherited deprivation being suffered by the SCs varies from caste to caste within the broader category.

Hence the apex court’s judgment enabling States to give preferential sub-quota to those who suffer relatively more ‘backwardness’ among the SCs makes eminent sense in terms of ‘substantive equality’ and social justice. Nevertheless, an increase in reservation for SCs can be considered to cope with the likely fallout of imbalances due to prospective sub-classification of the general category of SCs.

The insufficiency of candidates among SCs to fill their full quota in education and employment must be taken into account while mulling over the suggestion to exclude creamy layer from the SC category from reservation benefits.

The need to identify and subcategorize discrete SC groups on the basis of the level of ‘backwardness’ they still suffer adds a new urgency to the conduct of a caste census.

–G David Milton,Maruthancode, TN

The SC holds that sub-categorization within a class is constitutional requirement to secure substantive equality .Such judgements shall be implemented by all the states without delaying or leaving it for debates. The center and the states need introduce income zones to decide sub-classification. Many are above the low income zones and many got administrate posts too. All such shall be eliminated from the reservation quotas. The sub-categorization shall be only for the low income and no income people.

– G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad

The issue of reservation for backward classes has historically stirred the hornet’s nest, as commotion surrounding the Mandal Commission report exemplifies. Socially backward communities deserve state support. On August 1, 2024, the Supreme Court permitted states to sub-classify SCs, so that reservation reaches more backward sections. However, the question of basis to qualify for reservation casts a shadow on the concept of reservation. It is evident that economically forward in SC/ ST category are cornering the benefits of reservation. The basis for reservation ought to be strictly economic. A poor Brahmin existing in penury cannot be denied fruits of state support which he/she deserves, while other economically well-to do groups continue to enjoy reservation just because they belong to the ‘SC/ST’ category fallaciously.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Apparently, this is a rare instance where there is political consensus on an issue which had been hanging fire for three decades and at last saw the light of the day comes as a whiff of fresh air to members of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) who have been fighting hard to ensure that quota benefits reach the underprivileged groups within SC community. Though the ruling represents a significant departure from the 2004 Chinnaiah case which treated SCs and STs as a homogeneous class prohibiting sub-classification, the latest ruling empowering states to carry out sub-categorisation honestly, and effectively by identifying disadvantaged sub-groups based on socio-economic backwardness so that it helps make the SC/ST quota more inclusive is an affirmative and a right step to move forward in achieving real equality as envisioned in the constitution. By and large, the ruling aims to correct past mistakes and ensure that the benefits of reservations hitherto disproportionately enjoyed are more equitably distributed in line with the constitutional goal of achieving true social equality. All in all, despite the task is mammoth, the judgment would help fine-tune the policies of social justice in the landscape of reservation politics in India.

– K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad

The Supreme Court of India's recent verdict allowing sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for the purpose of reservation marks a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards a more equitable society. By acknowledging the heterogeneity within these communities and the varying degrees of social and economic deprivation, the court has paved the way for a more targeted and effective implementation of affirmative action policies. The decision is rooted in the understanding that the benefits of reservation should reach those who are most marginalised and require additional support. While SCs and STs as a whole have been recognised as socially and educationally backward, the court has rightly emphasised that there exist significant disparities within these categories. Certain sub-groups have faced centuries of compounded discrimination, resulting in a more severe form of social exclusion. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. Determining the criteria for identifying the most backward sub-groups will require careful consideration and robust data collection. There is also a risk of political manipulation and misuse of the sub-classification process for electoral gains. To prevent such distortions, it is essential to establish transparent and objective mechanisms for identifying sub-groups.

–Amarjeet Kumar,Hazaribagh

No one really cares

Let us talk about the cold brutal 'murder' of three IAS aspirant students in Delhi. We have lived in Delhi for many years. The scant regard for laws was evident forever and ever in Delhi. We have seen any number of violations in Delhi, in virtually every part of Delhi. Rampant misuse of basements, barsatees, rooftops without approvals and wholesale colonies which came up without approvals and which were the abode of the rich and the powerful. The entire ecosystem comprising municipal officials, the police and the politicians have been hand in glove in the cancerous growth of illegality in the capital city. We would go to the extent of saying don’t call it capital city, call it criminal city. It really did not matter which party was in power. In the last two decades three major parties have been in power and they all were guilty of the same and believed in scratching your heads. In this environment, it is any wonder three lives were lost in the flooding of the basement in Old Rajendra Nagar.

Is it any wonder that all the culprits are busy pointing fingers at each other? Because no one really cares. The so-called savior of our democracy is equally culpable in this mayhem. They turn a blind eye to the violations because some of these worthies live in these unauthorized colonies and have built palatial houses much beyond the permitted levels. Can the pot call the kettle black? Surely not.

– C K R Nathan, Ghaziabad

The death of 3 students by drowning in the flooded basement at a Delhi IAS coaching centre exposes some stark truths about our Indian education system. The so-called coaching centres have mushroomed beyond the limit. They assure the parents and the students of cracking the code for various entrance exams. In reality, many of them lack basic infrastructure and required facilities. They are often run from cellars, basements of commercial buildings and from crammed rooms, which lack proper ventilation and have only single exits in case of emergency. They don’t have fire alarms in place.

In many corporate coaching centres of Telangana, the IIT aspirants are all locked in a room and made to rote learn the concepts and answers. Most of these coaching centers are hand in glove with the govt authorities. They extract huge fees from the gullible parents and in the name of coaching, students are subjected to unprecedented stress. It is the cut throat competition, the pressure to perform and excel, parental expectations, peer pressure, the so-called craze to get into the IITs and medical colleges, as if there are no other career

options available to them, that is killing our students every day. It is true that we are failing our students by not changing our education system which is so coaching-oriented and exam-centric. Even after the tragic Delhi incident, all that our govt does is order a probe into the incident and closes the coaching centre .But there is no real voice which calls for a change and bring in reforms in our education system where our students feel free to pursue their dreams and their aspirations and their career choices are respected both by the parents and "Our System ".

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Make life and health policies affordable

The editorial, “Stop levying on uncertainties of life” is timely and a wise one (THI, 3/8). It is most unfortunate and indigestible that Finance Minister N Sitaraman is treating life and medical insurances as commercial like any goods. But, these are purely personal for the risks of deaths and for managing diseases in the life time from a child to senior citizen. They are essential for every one of all ages and not at all a luxury but essential to all. By imposing 18% GST, the government is putting more burden on common man, thus discouraging insurance policies. As many are yet to take insurance policies, the medical insurance in particular, GST on insurances further keeps away common man from taking policies. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has timely brought out the issue which is tolerated silently by common man, the middle class in particular. Hope Finance Minister looks into the issue of GST on LIC and medical insurance and scrap GST totally but not partially as recommended by Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Another burning issue is social security to senior citizens as raised in the editorial. I would like to add that Finance Minister removed concessions to senior citizen passengers in trains a few years ago and is yet to restore them. Despite representations, the government refuses to renew concessions as if railways are in losses. At least railways can raise the age for senior citizen passenger concessions to 70 years for males and 65 females as life span increased.

–JP Reddy, Nalgonda

There have been several appeals to the Union government for waiving GST on health insurance premium, at least for senior citizens. But the government has not complied with it so far. As seniors could not renew the policy, as they could not afford to pay the heavy premium added hefty GST, they suffer without medical treatment. Some of them died even. This is disheartening and pathetic. If the Government cannot waive GST, it can reduce; even that is not done.

I appeal to Nitin Gadkari to pursue with Finance Minister and get waiver of GST for seniors at least and get reduction of GST rate for general public. That way he may succeed.

– Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

The 18 per cent GST on life and medical insurance premiums imposes an unfair burden on policy holders and runs contrary to the intent behind incentivising these vital policies. Insurance is fundamentally a tool for managing life’s uncertainties.

Levying a hefty tax on premiums is akin to penalising individuals for attempting to mitigate risks. This is especially troubling for the vulnerable sections who already find it challenging to afford adequate coverage. The impact of this tax has a detrimental effect on the accessibility and growth of insurance products.

Lowering the GST rate would not only make insurance more affordable but also stimulate its uptake, contributing to broader financial security and health coverage. Moreover, the current taxation policy is inconsistent with the government’s broader objective of promoting social welfare and economic stability.

By removing the GST on insurance premiums, the government can take a significant step towards ensuring that more citizens are protected against life’s unpredictability without the additional financial strain.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

The 18% GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a disincentive to the growth of this segment of business. Gadkar felt as per rules with due verification, levying GST on insurance premiums becomes weighty for senior citizens. In that case, Finance Minister would do justice to the senior citizens in particular by taking further action. Exemption from GST will reduce the cost of insurance premiums and as for the insurance business it will help them with greater penetration of business and draw more and more people even in tier-2 and tier-3 areas to get the most needed financial protection against medical emergencies what he felt is true to reality.

– Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's call for removal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums in line with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister

Nitin Gadkari's demand for removal of the same is welcome. In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on July 28, Gadkari said levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life.

Withdrawal of GST will certainly reduce the cost of life and health insurance premiums which will in turn encourage more people to obtain insurance coverage. Hope the GST council which is empowered to take decisions on tax, will address the issue in the upcoming August meeting.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

The central government is definitely very adamant in not conceding even a bare minimum demand of waiver of GST on life and non-life insurance policies. The medical costs, medicine costs, hospital costs have all tremendously gone up beyond common man's reach and increasing insurance premia costs have further added up to the problem of getting insured by the common man.

Literally, the hospital treatment is getting affordable only by the rich and, of course, by all the politicians. The very timely advice by the Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari also couldn't change the mindset of not only the Finance minister bug also even by the PM Modi. It is furthermore shocking that even for the senior citizens the rulers have no concern whatsoever and it is hellbent not to forego even a single rupee ov revenue unbothered on the health of the ageing population.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

It is heartening that there is somebody in the NDA government like Union Minister of Road Transport and Nitin Gadkari who has guts to question and urge the Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on the logic of imposing 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums. This has been a big worrying factor on part of premium payers that remains unsolved so far. The reduction in GST will go a long way in making health care affordable that would help win the hearts of innumerable citizens. This aspect gains relevance in the wake of increasing life expectancy, growing treatment costs and new diseases that are making their appearance in our midst. The recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance are relevant in this regard.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Lopsided priorities draw upon us nature’s fury

The trail of death continues with several still missing in the aftermath of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad. Even before rescue operations are complete, there are two reports of disaster. Some 18 were missing after Kedarnath Lanslips and 8 people died, and over 45 are missing in Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts.

In all these and other natural habitats, the environmental experts have been sending warning signals about ill-effects of reckless development in sensitive eco-friendly hill regions and even in places with river and sea fronts. On Western Ghat, Professor Gadgil who has undertaken several field studies had warned of too much disturbance by way of construction of resorts and reckless mining. Speaking to a journalist on TV, Professor Gadgil openly said that mining activities have the patronage of all political parties. Many political leaders have commented that Dr Gadgil over-thinks and, therefore, he should be kept away. No wonder the government used another scientist Dr Kasturirangan to tone down his report on land use in sensitive areas. It is the same with ecologically sensitive hills and other regions. The experts are treated as anti-development and some activists like Mehta Patekar as anti-national. The spiritual journey of Chardham is promoted as tourism and has now become Spirit-ritual with empty bottles thrown all over and over crowding.

When more than 300 people have died in Wayanad, instead of treating it as a national disaster, the parties are playing a political blame game when every state whether it is ruled by BJP or others, the disaster warning is not taken seriously. I urge all the parties to do some introspection to collectively work on policies which respect natural habitat. PM Often takes credit to claim on how his government is taking steps for the people to reach such places of natural beauty as compared to the past when it used to take hours. He must apply his mind every time when nature is disturbed to take shortcuts, the visitors and people living there are put at risk. I call on the government of India to declare 30 July National Disaster Day.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The devastating flood and landslides conditions of Kerala's Wayanad district, which have shocked the entire nation with the tragic count of surmounting death tolls and founding of body parts, has once again raised the heated debate of the Urban Flooding and manmade disasters. Kerala's vulnerability to these natural and anthropogenic disasters had lead to multifold trouble for the local residents. The climate change and Heavy rainfall due to uncertain changes in the Arabian ocean cause unnecessary climatic harassment for the people. here is no doubt that urban environment is purely concrete, well-constructed, neatly built up with skyscrapers with adjusted greenery for pleasing eyes. But access of anthropogenic alterations are always hazardous for the environment to heal and cherish naturally. The scenario of Kerala is nothing less than what we had already seen in Uttrakhand. Repeated landslides, seismic activities of the earth crust shifting, flashfloods and unnecessary anthropogenic harms had caused fragile climatic conditions for the urban residential. Though we worry a lot about climate and fear about climatic disaster to ruin everything one day, we are actually doing nothing to bring about any positive change. The incidence of Wayanad is a lesson for all of us, and we have to take combined responsibility for improve our climate by taking care of its well-being.

–Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur