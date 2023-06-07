MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2023

Sports women at risk under Modi govt

Wrestlers resuming their official duties should not be construed as matter closed. As far as Brij Bhushan Singh is concerned, taking action and not taking action against him both has a political cost attached to it, and the ruling party would have weighed it but in the current context it looks like BJP has underestimated the cost and taken Jat and farmers votes for granted. The way women wrestlers were handled by Delhi Police will never be forgotten in a hurry, we do not know what transpired between Home Minister and these wrestlers and whether some kind of understanding was developed which lead to wrestlers resuming their official duties, but in larger picture we should not forget that this issue is not dead yet and why and how a common man would be convinced to allow their young girls to take up any sports if they are not secured there.

Bal Govind, Noida

It is quite unintelligible why BJP is shielding, sheltering and protecting BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is alleged to have sexually assaulted women wrestlers? These wrestlers brought fame and name to India and were praised left and right by all for winning medals in Olympic games. Now if no justice is done by punishing the culprit for his criminal offence, they have decided to throw their medals in river Ganga. Still, the BJP Govt is keeping quiet as if they are not aware of BBS Singh’s shameful and indecent act. Wrestlers have condemned rumours making the round that they have withdrawn the complaint. When will justice be done to them? Why can’t Apex Court pass strictures to the concerned for stringent action the case? Also why not Modi Govt view this issue seriously and take action on the known criminal?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The leading lights of the movement, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have resumed their duties in the Indian railways though they have asserted that their stir demanding action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh is on. Their move comes close on the heels of a meeting they had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Does this mean the government has managed to break the back of the athletes in their quest for justice? The agitation by the women wrestlers was spiralling out of control much like the farmers agitation of 2020-21. With the Khap panchayats joining the wrestlers’ agitation and serving a June 9 ultimatum to act against Brij Bhushan Singh, the government was in a bind. Though the government finds itself at the receiving end of public opinion, it’s understandable that government’s inaction on accused MP could be due to the factor of election outcome as Brij Bhushan has some clout among jats in UP.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Everett, Washington

Safety paramount to avert train mishaps



The Indian Railways plays a vital role as part of public transport in our country. The importance of rail services for the movement of people cannot be overstated. It is evident from the fact that the Indian Railways carries nearly 15 million passengers every day. It is often aptly described as India’s ‘essential lifeline’. While undertaking infrastructural expansion safety must be built into the rail network. Safety is paramount and no effort should be spared for accident prevention. While operating trains, the railways cannot afford to take chances; a mistake or a failure as in the case of the Balasore accident proved costly in terms of lives. It goes without saying that safety measures must be comprehensive and all-encompassing and leave no room whatsoever for an accident to happen. Meanwhile, the railways should enlighten the public on the finding from its preliminary investigation that the crash took place because of ‘deliberate interference with the electronic interlocking system’ without confounding the confusion. It is frightening to think it (an accident), God forbid, could happen again. The railways should assure passengers of their safety and do everything possible to ensure safe rail travel. It cannot do anything less.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Balasore the worst and tragic railway incident has left every human being around the world shocked. It is the biggest tragedy of this century. It unfolded due to a technical glitch with the signaling system. Recently, we have seen the inauguration of several Vande Bharat trains, but I think India does not need any Vande Bharat trains because their cost is too high, and the majority of Indians can’t afford them. We need more common trains with great facilities. Nowadays sleeper compartments seem like general compartments due to overcrowding. With due respect, I request the Railway Administration to pay attention to this real issue.

F Akhtar, Hyderabad