MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th Feb 2025

India must protest inhumane deportation

It is but most disgraceful and self-deprecating to hear our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inform Parliament that “such restraints as handcuffing and chaining of Indians, albeit, of those entered the US without proper documentation, is in accordance with their standard practices.” This is nothing short of appeasing Trump’s aggressive maneuvers and what is worse it amounts to taking it lying down. This issue should invariably find a place in the agenda of the meet of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shortly ensuing visit and ensure that the matter is taken to its logical end, keeping in view the dignity of human rights.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

***

Even now the External Affairs Ministry seems to think that it is an “honour” that the US President agreed to meet the Indian Prime Minister. It made light of the denial of basic human rights by saying that it was only “use of restraint”. Handshakes and handcuffs don’t go together. The extremely unpleasant incident has exposed the hollowness of Modi’s friendship with Modi. Some pro-BJP TV anchors defended the US action and denounced their shackled fellow citizens without looking at the issue from a “humane angle” or on humanitarian grounds. If you look at the profile of the deportees, you would find them to be impoverished people who were so desperate for escaping poverty at home and finding work elsewhere that they attempted immigration.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Instead of taking a clear stand on the ill-treatment of deportees by the US and not answering the query, why hasn’t India sent an aircraft to bring back them? Instead, our Foreign Minister is giving numbers that how many times the Indians were deported by US. Our PM says that Trump is his very good friend then why he failed to send our own aircraft to bring them back? It shows that the Government of India has no guts to protest against the inhumane attitude shown down by the Trump administration. At least from now onwards, India should ensure that while returning deportees they should not be mistreated in any manner.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

Taking potshots at the Indian government is not proper at this stage. The fact of the matter is that the Indian government did not tell them to enter America illegally. After the deportees landed at Amritsar, some of them claimed that they had paid crores to the agents to reach America. This clearly means that they knew that they were going through illegal means. There is a pretty transparent and cost-effective process, if you are well-qualified. Some of them might have held on to a truck axle for hours or trussed inside airless containers for weeks to cross over the border; that too after paying crores of rupees to agents. But now they are complaining about 40 hours spent in a military airplane.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Chennai

Trump’s stance will fuel W Asia unrest

The comments of Trump on Gaza saying that he would take control of that war-torn strip and send the people to other places in order to make it riviera are bad in taste. The comments are against international conventions and law. Palestine, including Gaza, is a sovereign country and is recognised so by most of the countries. Since the formation of Israel, it’s waiting or fighting for a solution that guarantees right to own country by the resident people. Now in the name of eradicating Hamas group in response to attack, Israel has turned the strip into a rubble killing around 50,000 civilians. Trump’s remarks would fuel disturbance in West Asia. The UN and other countries should condemn his stance unequivocally.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Hopes pinned on Whatsapp Governance

AP State IT Minister launched WhatsApp Governance ‘Mana Mitra’ programme to reduce a huge pile of people’s genuine problems quickly, stating that responses will also be sent to senders of message. This is an innovative method of attending to the problems and also solving them depending on its strength and nature of issues. If this newly evolved system works, it would be a wonderful method and other states could emulate.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad