MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th July 2021

The first Khan breathes his last

Dilip Kumar , the name needs no introduction. Be it as a smuggler in "Duniya" and Mashal or as a dacoit,a rustic character in "Ganga Jamuna",a prince with a doomed loved story in "Mughal- E- Azam" or a man who takes up the path of self destruction as he hits the bottle past a heart break in Devdas, or as a freedom fighter in Kranthi, the legendary actor brought every character of life on the big screen like never before.

Dilip Kumar has been bestowed with so many names like Tragedy King of Bollywood, first original super star of Hindi cinema or ultimate method actor. From Amitabh to Shah Rukh Khan every Bollywood star is a fan of the thespian.

Amitabh a great performer himself says "He is a mile stone for every upcoming actor. We have been influenced by his dedication and versatility ".

Dilp Kumar's diction dialogue (oh those killer pauses) fluid body language and face capable of limitless expressions are unchallenged. Dilip Kumar is one of versatile actor who will be remembered for his super performances in many films. A great loss to Indian cinema. The void cannot be filled. May his soul RIP

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

One of the most celebrated trio Dilip Kumar ruled the Bollywood for decades alongwith Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, breathed his last at last at the full ripe age of nearly hundred years.

His majestic movies like Devadas, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Leader, Ram Aur Shyam, Shakti and many more have been reminiscent forever in the realms of his ardent fans. His dignified acquiescence that he could not compete with Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Devadas has further raised his effulgence to Himalayan heights.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Dilip Kumar's film career,spanning more than five decades, had become a legend in his own lifetime. Memorable are his films with still memorable are the tunes rendered by Md.Rafi under the baton of the music wizard Naushad Ali.

"Jaha Badla wafaa ki bewafai( Jugnu-1947) "Yeh Zindagi ki melee"(Mela-1948),"Tu Kahe agar "( (Andaz-1949),"Dil me chupake"(Aan-1952) to name a very few among his several classics.

Apart from a plethora of awards, including the Padma Bhushan award and prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, he earned the rare distinction of conferment of Pakistan's highest civilian award of "Nishan-e-Imtiaz".

As ways of providence had it, death is bound to catch every mortal sooner or later and the legendary thespian Dilip Kumar at the ripe age of over 98 had to fall inline."As long as Hindi films are remembered, Dilip Kumar remains ever cherished in the film annals of Bollywood,

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Power politics

Reshuffling of cabinet ministers ahead of elections can be justified citing performance of respective ministers but there is no logic to reallocate constitutional posts of governor (Probables arrive in Delhi amid Cabinet reshuffle , July 7).

Further, it is well known that increasing number of ministers from 53 to 81 is just to accommodate MPs with the aim of gaining politically in poll bound states. Same is against Modi government's principle of "minimum government and maximum governance" , which is very much relevant in this pandemic that ruined the financial position of many people as also governments.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Fascinating final

Argentina will lock horns with Brazil in the Copa America final. In an enthralling fixture that went the distance, Lionel Messi's brigade got past luckless Colombia 3-2 on penalties.

Goal-keeper Emiliano did the star turn for the victors as he produced a hat-trick of diving saves. Argentina, who won the last of their 14 Copa America titles in 1993, have their best chance to upset the Selecao at the iconic Maracana Stadium on Saturday.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru