13 Dead as Ferry Capsizes Near Gateway of India; Over 100 Rescued

13 people died and 101 were rescued after a ferry capsized near Mumbai's Gateway of India. A naval boat collided with the ferry during a trial. Rescue operations continue.
A tragic incident occurred near Mumbai's Gateway of India on December 18, 2024, when a ferry, the Neelkamal, capsized en route to Elephanta Island. The ferry was carrying over 110 passengers when a naval speedboat, undergoing trials, lost control and collided with it. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that 13 people died, while 101 others were rescued.
The incident unfolded when the naval boat, which had six individuals aboard, including two Navy personnel and four staff members from the engine supplier, experienced engine failure. The new engine got stuck in full throttle, causing the boat to veer off course and ran into the ferry.
Police and the Indian Navy have launched extensive rescue operations. The efforts involve 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and one Coast Guard vessel, along with four helicopters for aerial search and rescue missions. Authorities are continuing to search for any remaining passengers.
The incident has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with further updates expected.