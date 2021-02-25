3 held for trying to sell star tortoises for Rs 50 lakh

Madikeri: The Forest Cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Virajpet, arrested three persons for smuggling critically endangered star tortoises late on Wednesday night. The accused were identified as M Ramamurthy (20) and VK Ramesh (31) of Ramanagar and BN Yogesh (20) of KR Nagar. The police seized two star tortoises from their possession.

The accused were allegedly trying to sell them for Rs 50 lakh when a police team headed by CID Forest Cell superintendent Suresh Babu arrested them.

Working on a tip-off, the Virajpet CID Forest Cell officials found the tortoises from an Etios car at a check post. The three accused were remanded to 15-day judicial custody by a Ponnampet court.