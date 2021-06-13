Bengaluru: 3 ALH Mk-III helicopters inducted into Indian Coast Guard

Bengaluru: In a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, three indigenously-built Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III were inducted into Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

These helicopters, which are part of ALH Mk III programme, will be positioned at four Coast Guard squadrons: Bhubaneshwar, Porbandar, Kochi and Chennai. A virtual program was held simultaneously at the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Headquarters in Delhi and at Helicopter MRO Division of HAL in Bengaluru. The Director General, Indian Coast Guard, K Natarajan, PTM, TM and R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Ajay Kumar said, "The state of the art helicopters with advanced sensors will enable ICG to take up challenging tasks. This is for the first time Performance Based Logistics is being introduced in Indian aviation sector which is a modern management practice and will increase operational and maintenance efficiency.

The sophisticated helicopters being handed over today will be a game changer for the operational capability of ICG in the times to come." Natarajan said ICG has been a torchbearer in promoting and inducting indigenous products since formative years of the service. Induction of ALH MK III is a testimony to the ICG's commitment towards "Atma Nirbhar Bharat".

"HAL has been the most trusted partner in the growth of ICG aviation fleet delivering multi role and highly capable platforms. The induction of ALH MKIII in challenging times bears a testament to the resilience of HAL and ICG. These helicopters will usher a paradigm shift in the capability in ship borne operations and enhance coastal surveillance.

Indian Coast Guard is also the first service to have Performance Based Logistics management system introduced in aviation to ensure Helicopter Availability at four bases, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Madhavan said that with this contract, HAL is embarking on a new journey of Performance Based Logistics (PBL). The PBL will assure desired levels of availability of ALH MKIII fleet of ICG for six and half years, a unique feature of this contract and a first of its kind in HAL.

These helicopters are equipped with state of the art equipment like Surveillance Radar, Electro Optic Pod, Medical Intensive Care Unit, High Intensity Search Light, SAR Homer, Loud Hailer, Machine Gun and can perform other key roles. Helicopter MRO Division is the nodal agency for execution of PBL contract along with Engine Division and other Sister Divisions of HAL.

The PBL will provide a One Stop Solution for maintenance of complete Helicopter, Engine and components which encompasses Helicopter/Engine Servicing Task, Rotable Repair Task (RRT), Repair & Maintenance Spares Order (RMSO) etc. As part of PBL, Helicopter MRO Division of HAL will be extending the support from four bases viz.

Bhubaneswar, Porbandar, Chennai and Kochi. All necessary infrastructure, repair facility etc are set up at Bhubaneswar and Porbandar, dedicated LRU/ Rotable floats are stocked and On-site support team is identified towards ensuring the availability of Helicopters. Chennai and Kochi are in the final stages.

In addition, HAL Aviation Maintenance Software (HAMS), a web based online platform is developed and deployed by Helicopter MRO Division for real time monitoring and operational visibility of fleet through a dedicated leased line network.