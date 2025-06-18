Bengaluru: BESCOM Clarifies Smart Meter Rule After PIL Alleges Forced Installations

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) has informed the Karnataka High Court that smart electricity meters are only being installed in new households, and it is not mandated for existing consumers.

The clarification came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka Vidyuth Sene and others, who allege that BESCOM is putting pressure on consumers to replace functioning static meters with smart ones.

Petitioners raised concerns that smart meters are being made as compulsory, despite KERC guidelines making them optional.

They further stated that the procurement process lacks transparency, with meters reportedly priced higher than in other states (where they are distributed at Rs 900/unit).

Consumers are allegedly being forced to bear replacement costs, even when current meters work fine.

Legal Update

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi has issued notices to:

The Karnataka Government, BESCOM, and Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC)

The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing.

What Petitioners Want

Quashing of circulars enforcing smart meter rollout.

Clear adherence to KERC regulations.

Transparency in meter procurement.

Protection for consumers with working static meters.

As of now, existing BESCOM customers in Bengaluru are not required to switch to smart meters.