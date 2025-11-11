Bengaluru to host Indian Pickleball Nationals from Nov 13

Bengaluru: The maiden Indian Pickleball Nationals will be held in Bengaluru from November 13-16 at The Sports School, the organisers announced on Monday.

The Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA) will host the event, which has drawn over 1,200 entries from more than 20 states, featuring age and skill categories from Under-12 to 70+ across men’s, women’s, and mixed formats. “Pickleball has grown tremendously across the globe, and the Government of India’s recognition of its scale and popularity has given it a new identity and direction,” Shree Harsha, president, Karnataka Pickleball Association, said, adding: “At KPA, we are working to build this momentum further through initiatives such as coaching clinics, business meets, and our ‘Mission One Million’ programme, which aims to take pickleball to government and aided schools across Karnataka.”