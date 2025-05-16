BIAL partners with KPMG to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has engaged with KPMG in India to harness the transformative capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI). This partnership aims to redefine airport operations, enhance efficiency, and establish new global benchmarks in aviation by leveraging pioneering GenAI models within a flexible and adaptable architecture.

Further, the partnership aims to deliver a cutting-edge GenAI platform, specifically tailored to BIAL’s operational ecosystem. By processing and analysing vast datasets in real time, powered by a highly flexible and efficient technology stack, the platform aims at enabling smarter decision-making that generates predictive insights that could aid in the delivery of adaptive solutions that evolve with operational demands. Its ability to recognise patterns and forecast trends could empower airports to proactively anticipate and mitigate disruptions, helping ensure smoother operations and greater resilience.

The platform would help to drive operational excellence, augment decision intelligence, elevate the passenger experience, and unlock data-led efficiency by automating routine tasks, surfacing insights, and providing real-time AI-driven support across airport functions. This advanced and state-of-the-art platform will look at incorporating stringent data privacy measures, adherence to responsible AI principles, robust cybersecurity protocols, and scalability across various domains in an airport ecosystem, which will help to maintain the different facets of airport operations and maximise the impact with a high level of consistency across the board.

George Fanthome, Chief Digital and Information Officer at BIAL, commented on the partnership stating, “ GenAI’s capabilities like real-time decision-making, predictive analytics, and adaptive intelligence enhance our operations, leading to greater efficiency and sustainability. With a platform centred in data privacy, responsible AI, and scalability, BIAL which is recognised for embracing the latest technological innovations is set to take a leadership position in the aviation industry with a ‘Future Ready’ airport.”

“We are proud to partner with BIAL on this pioneering initiative in the aviation sector. Generative AI holds transformative potential to redefine airport operations and elevate passenger experiences worldwide. This project firmly positions BIAL as an industry leader, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in AI and aviation to drive meaningful, long-term impact,” said, Girish Nair, Partner and Head of Aviation, KPMG in India.

By integrating advanced GenAI models, BIAL and KPMG in India seek to establish a future-ready airport ecosystem that prioritises efficiency, security, and sustainability.

This partnership positions Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru as a pioneer in adopting next-generation technologies, setting a new standard for smart airport management.