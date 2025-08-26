CESC issues strict electrical safety guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mysuru: As the city prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has issued mandatory safety guidelines for the public and organizations installing Ganesh idols in public spaces.

The directive emphasizes prioritizing safety alongside festive fervor to prevent electrical accidents during the celebrations.

CESC has explicitly prohibited unauthorized power connections. “Organizers must not illegally hook onto power lines for Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Instead, they must visit the nearest CESC sub-divisional or branch office to obtain official permission for any electrical connections,” the advisory states.

Key safety protocols include:

Location safety

Ensure no electrical cables or transformers (TCs) are near the idol installation site. Pandal or mantapa structures must maintain a safe distance from overhead power lines.

Monsoon precautions

Given the rainy season, extra caution is required. Banners, flexes, or signboards must not be tied to electric poles or transformers.

Immersion processions

During idol immersion processions, organizers must ensure tall flags, poles, or decorative structures do not come into contact with overhead electrical wires.

If processions encounter low-hanging power lines along the route, organizers must immediately alert the local CESC office to arrange for temporary power shutdowns in that section.

Helpline

For any electrical assistance or information, the public should contact the CESC helpline at 1912. K.M. Munigopal Raju, Managing Director of CESC, underscored the importance of compliance: “Customer and public safety is CEWSC’s constant priority. We urge all Ganesh Mandals to cooperate fully with CESC, seek necessary assistance, and adhere strictly to these guidelines. This will ensure the festival is celebrated safely and without any untoward incidents involving electricity.”

The corporation stressed that these measures are crucial to prevent electrocution risks, short circuits, and fires, especially given the combination of temporary structures, decorative lighting, large crowds, and monsoon conditions. CESC officials will be monitoring public installations and processions to enforce these safety norms. The advisory serves as a critical reminder that while devotion marks the festival, vigilance regarding electrical safety is paramount to protect devotees.