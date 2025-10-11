Codava Community in Kodagu Demands Recognition, Autonomy in Human Chain Rally

Chettalli (Kodagu):The Codava National Council (CNC) held its 15th Human Chain Awareness Program in Chettalli, Noorokka Nadu, on Saturday, advocating for Codava identity as a mono-ethnic, animistic indigenous group. CNC President N.U. Nachappa led hundreds in a peaceful 10:30 a.m. rally, demanding a separate census code for Codavas in the 2026–27 National Census to secure constitutional rights, including ST classification, geopolitical autonomy for Codavaland, and parliamentary representation akin to Sikkim’s “Sangha” constituency.

Codavas, who worship Jaladevi Cauvery, Vanadevi, Sun-Moon, Guru-Karona, and practice Tok-Gun rituals, reject caste and religious labels. Their traditions—Pathak tying, alcohol worship, and Pandhikari food—mirror UNESCO-recognized animistic practices like those of the Yazidi, Kalash, and Santal tribes. Historically listed as a distinct race (1871–1931), Codavas have since been merged with dominant groups, eroding their identity. Nachappa stressed that census recognition would bolster self-determination and preserve land and Tok-Gun rights.

He accused political parties of inflating voter lists with Bangladeshi Rohingyas, risking Codava displacement, and criticized the conversion of 2,400-acre BBTC lands, including 16 acres in Elkil, for resorts, harming the environment. Nachappa proposed a “guest worker” policy, inspired by Paris and the 2015 Modi-Hasina agreement, for migrant labor with annual permits.

The rally, backed by UN Indigenous Peoples’ Rights, urged writing “Codava-Codava” in census columns. Participants, including Smt. Cholapanda Jyothi Nanaiah and M/s Porimanda Dinamani Poovaiah, pledged allegiance to Cauvery, the Constitution, and Codava heritage, ending with the national anthem. The 16th and 17th human chains are set for October 21 in Ammatthi and October 27 in Hudikeri.