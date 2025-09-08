DCM slams ex-MP for moving HC against Mushtaq

Bengaluru: Lashing out at former MP Prathap Simha who has moved the High Court to stop writer Banu Mushtaq from inaugurating the Dasara festival, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that it was an attempt to prove his existence.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Prathap Simha has been ignored by his own party. He needs to be relevant in politics and hence he is doing such things. The court will hear the case and take a decision.” He was replying to a question on the former MP moving High Court to stop writer Banu Mushtaq from inaugurating Dasara.

Asked about BJP trying to do politics on ‘Nada habba’ Dasara, he said, “They don’t’ have anything else to do politics on. If they are so concerned about the state, let them go to Delhi and bring funds for many irrigation projects and Bengaluru development. They can also get approvals for Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna projects.” “It is us who have brought out the truth in Dharmasthala case. The BJP is making Dharmasthala a scapegoat to hide its internal feud.

It is BJP which is conspiring against Dharmasthala. The mask man is a BJP worker. If Dharmasthala has been insulted, it is by the BJP and its leaders,” he said.