Draft rules for Greater B’luru Administration elections issued

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a draft notification introducing the Greater Bengaluru Administration (Election) Rules – 2025 in preparation for elections to five newly formed municipal corporations.

The draft rules have been framed under the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act and allow 15 days for submission of objections and suggestions. The proposal states that elections to these corporations will be conducted under the supervision, direction, and control of the State Election Commission.

According to the rules, commissioners must coordinate with the Election Commission to ensure that each ward’s boundaries remain intact, voter lists are prepared as per ward limits, and areas or roads are not split between wards. Government or local authority officials will be appointed as returning officers and assistant returning officers for each ward.

The draft outlines detailed procedures for the duties of election officers, polling station arrangements, responsibilities of presiding officers, nomination filing and scrutiny, preparation of final candidate lists, role of political parties, allotment of symbols, and appointment of election and polling agents.

The state government has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating its readiness to conduct the elections in December. Bengaluru Development Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently reiterated that elections will not be postponed under any circumstances.“The elections to the five new corporations, including Greater Bengaluru, will be held as planned. We have already given our assurance to the Supreme Court. These elections are not linked to development works,” Shivakumar said.He also revealed that the final delimitation, including the number of wards in each corporation, will be completed by August 31. Several legislators and Congress leaders have urged the inclusion of additional areas within the Greater Bengaluru limits, a proposal that has already been mapped out, according to Shivakumar.