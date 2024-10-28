Drugs supplied through post from abroad

Bengaluru: Many facts have been revealed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers’ raid in Chamarajpet Post Office. It has come to light that high-end drugs were being supplied legally to Bengaluru.

Last month on September 9, the CCB officials raided the post office near Chamarajpet. During the raid, 606 packets containing drugs were found. The packets of these drugs were confiscated by the CCB officials and taken into custody. A special team of CCB went to the field to trace the source of these packets. During the investigation, it was found that all the packets came from abroad. But, when they went to know from which country drugs were coming, they were in for a shock. All these drug packets were found to have come from Thailand, America, Hong Kong

and Britain.

Peddlers are known to book online and bring drugs through post. These drugs were being sent by cannabis sellers in Hong Kong, Thailand and America. Drug supply is legal there. These packets were coming to an office near Chamarajpet, Bangalore.

CCB officials have registered a total of 12 cases in this regard.