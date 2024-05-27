Education dept again makes U-turn on unauthorised schools

Bengaluru: The schools which are supposed to shape the future of students, are messing with children’s lives. At present, the unofficial schools that have sprung up in the state, including Bengaluru, have put the parents in worry. The education department, which was supposed to take legal action, is playing hide and seek game and has again taken a U-turn in the matter of unauthorised schools.

The education department, which should have curbed the rise of unauthorised schools in the state, has neglected it. Although parents have been demanding the release of the list of unofficial schools for the past one year, the Education Department has only released the list of 17,000 official schools without releasing the list of unofficial schools. Doubts have started whether it is in favour of unofficial schools. The Department of School Education, which has again made a U-turn on the issue of unauthorised schools, continues to stumble without releasing the list of unauthorised schools.

The Education Department has again hit the U-turn on the issue of unauthorised schools. Parents are again worried about the unofficial schools. Union of private schools has come forward to protest against the education department for not publishing the list of unofficial schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has released a list of over 17,000 authorised private schools in Karnataka. But the list of unofficial schools has not been released. Parents are worried about the future of students who are already enrolled. One of the parent Geetha has demanded to give the unofficial list as well.

The Education Department has uploaded the list of 17 thousand official schools on the website of DSEL. The list is published district wise names of schools. Under this, one has to select a block and look at the series of names listed to see if their child’s school is authorised and also check the period of permission. The list also mentions the boards and classes that the school can offer.

Currently, in Bangalore alone, 3,064 schools have received the seal of approval, with Bangalore South- 1,312, North- 1,302 and rural areas having a maximum of 449 authorised schools. But the lack of information about how many schools have been rejected has now become a source of concern for parents.

Therefore, the Union of Private Schools has written to the department that they will protest if the list of unauthorised schools is not given.

The General Secretary of the Union of Private Schools, Sasikumar said that if the list is not published within a week, they will protest in front of the Education Department.

In general, the fact that the Education Department, which was supposed to crack down on the sale of unauthorised schools, which has put the Makamal cap on many parents including Bangalore, has now hesitated to give a list of unauthorised schools has led to many doubts.