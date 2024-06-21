Fact-finding committees constituted to review LS poll debacle: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that the Congress central leadership has formed fact-finding committees for various states to review what went wrong in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“A fact-finding committee has been formed under the leadership of senior leader Madhusudan Mistry in Karnataka. Similar fact-finding committees are being set up in other states too to understand what went wrong for the party in the states,” Karnataka Home Minister told media persons.

Congress only managed to win nine seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the recently held general elections despite having its government in the state while the alliance partners – BJP and JD (S) – won 19 seats.

Congress, which heavily banked on the guarantee schemes, had hoped to win between 15 and 20 Lok Sabha seats.

“We expected to win 15 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also assured the party’s central leadership of winning more than 15 seats,” he said.

He said that the party’s central leadership will positively take action, based on the report, against the leaders and workers who are responsible for the poll debacle.

“The central leadership will initiate appropriate action depending on whether the party is ruling in the particular state or in the opposition,” Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.