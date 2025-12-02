Garbage mafia out to sabotage my efforts: DKS

Bengaluru: DeputyChief Minister, D K Shivakumar speaking after laying the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Integrated Solid Waste Segregation Plant at Kannahalli on Magadi Main Road said, “The garbage mafia has done everything possible to sabotage my efforts. But without yielding or being afraid, we have decided to implement garbage disposal through 33 packages. I am determined to extract wealth from waste.”

“These 33 packages have been approved by the court. They will become operational in a few days. The reason I repeatedly use the term ‘garbage mafia’ is because these people approached the courts at every stage, secured stay orders, and blackmailed the government. They believed the government must listen to them. We have put an end to all this,” he said.

“I have resolved that Bengaluru must be freed from its garbage problem. Volunteers from Hasiru Dala are doing extremely challenging work.

In many parts of the city, people throw garbage everywhere and dump construction debris indiscriminately. To control this, CCTV cameras have been installed and fines are being imposed. Police have issued notices to vehicles dumping waste illegally,” he stated.