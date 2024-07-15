GO on transfers To shunt officers serving for long term in the same place

BENGALURU: The government has instructed to transfer the officials of the revenue department who have been working in the same place and in the same post for the last five years.



The Revenue Department has issued a circular to all Deputy Commissioners to list such officers and staff.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that he has instructed all the DCs to submit the list of officials who have been working in the same place and in the same post for five years and have public complaints.

He said that there have been widespread complaints from the public about some officers who have been serving in the same place for a long time.

According to this instruction, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Rajender Kumar Kataria has written a letter to all Deputy Commissioners. It is learned that he has also been instructed to take disciplinary measures to improve the performance of the staff in the office and to enforce discipline.

Many employees and officers are working at the same place and are not working as per expectations. Complaints have also been received against such officials. The DCs should prepare a list of such officers who have been working at the same place for more than five years and bring any complaints against such officers to the notice of the government.