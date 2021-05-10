INS Kolkata arrives with critical medical supplies

Bengaluru: In support of the nation's fight against Covid-19 and as part of ongoing operation 'Samudra Setu II, INS Kolkata embarked with critical medical stores arrived at New Mangalore Port on May 10.

The ship brought in 400 bottles of Oxygen and two containers of 30 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait.

The ship left Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait on 05 May. The entire shipment is delivered to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for further necessary action.

INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam early morning on Monday with 08 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks and other critical COVID Medical Stores including 3898 Oxygen Cylinders from Singapore. The ship departed Singapore on 05 May with Oxygen tanks and cylinders were sourced through various agencies in coordination with the High Commission of India.

Three Indian Naval warships embarked at Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to deliver Covid19 medical supplies incl Four 27-MT oxygen filled containers, Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 900 Filled oxygen cylinders, 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty),10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, 54 Oxygen concentrators, 450 - PPE kits from Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore.