Interventional Radiology to the rescue

Bengaluru: A promising new frontier in medical treatment was spotlighted today as the Indian Society of Vascular & Interventional Radiology—Karnataka State (ISVIR KAR) concluded the Clinical Interventional Radiology Conference 2024 in Bengaluru on Sunday. This event highlighted the transformative potential of interventional radiology, a speciality that allows patients to undergo minimally invasive procedures as an alternative to conventional surgery.

Interventional radiology uses advanced imaging technology to guide precise procedures, making it possible for doctors to diagnose and treat complex conditions with minimal intervention. This cutting-edge approach is revolutionising patient care by dramatically reducing recovery time, lowering the risk of complications, and offering a more cost-effective treatment option.

“Conditions such as thyroid nodules, uterine fibroids, varicose veins, liver diseases, and certain cancers can now be treated through a pinhole-sized entry into the body,” explained Dr. Rohit Madhurkar, President of ISVIR KAR. “This revolutionary technique provides quicker recovery, less risk, and a more affordable option for many patients.”

Dr. Rajesh Helavar, Secretary of ISVIR KAR, underscored the need to raise awareness of this promising medical field. “Despite its potential, interventional radiology remains unfamiliar to many,” he noted. “Our goal is to bridge this gap by informing both the public and healthcare professionals about how interventional radiology offers non-surgical solutions for some of the most common and challenging medical conditions.”

Treasurer Dr Madhu S.D. added that interventional radiologists are highly trained in image-guided treatments, which allow them to perform a broad range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures across nearly all organs.