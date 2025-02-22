Khandre instructs children to be informed about botanical trees

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has instructed to create awareness among today’s children to identify trees by putting up boards with brief details of the names, species, etc. of the trees in the biological parks and botanical gardens established by the Forest Department in various parts of the state.

He visited the Hennur Biological Park in Sarvajnanagar assembly constituency on Friday with Minister K J George and inspected it. He consulted with the officials about the works to be undertaken for the development of the park. The number of vehicles, along with the number of blocks and multi-storey buildings in Bangalore city, is increasing rapidly, and only trees can prevent the heat emanating from buildings and vehicles. Therefore, he instructed to take steps to grow local trees in all blocks and make clean oxygen available to the public. Eshwar Khandre also instructed to provide necessary basic facilities like toilets, drinking water system etc. in the park and to make the entrance attractive.Chief Conservator of Forests Shivakumar, Bangalore Sub-Zone Conservator Ravindra and others were present on the occasion