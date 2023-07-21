Misuse of SCP, TSP funds for implementation of guarantee schemes, injustice to Dalits: Bommai

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused that to finance the implementation of state government guarantee schemes, the government betrayed the SC/ ST community by misusing the SCP and TSP funds earmarked for the welfare of the SC/ST community.

Condemning the expulsion of BJP members from the assembly proceedings, Basavaraja Bommai participated in the protest held by the party near the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Souda. Bommai said, The life of the people of Karnataka has become impossible after this government came. The farmers sowed twice but the crops did not come and the farmers got into trouble. The government has not come to their rescue. He said that from 2013 to 2018, there was a record of the highest number of farmer suicides, with more than 4000 farmers committing suicide.

We have said in our budget that we will provide free education up to degree. We told them to arrange a separate bus for school children, but they abandoned it. Law and order has completely deteriorated and extortion has increased. In the police station, the usual questioning work has started. Students, farmers, and government employees are suffering. They have made the life of common working people unstable. What Siddaramaiah has presented is an anti-people budget. He is struggling to allocate money for guarantees. During his tenure, he took the highest debt. From Nijalingappa to Jagdeesh Shettar, there was a debt of Rs one lakh crores. During Siddaramaiah's tenure, he borrowed one lakh thirty thousand crores rupees.

SCP, TSP funds earmarked for the welfare of Dalits have been misappropriated. Rs 6000 Crore SCP and TSP money has been used for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. Rs 13000 crores have been transferred to guarantees. What are Dalit MLAs and Ministers doing in Congress? He questioned whether they had the courage or the nerve to ask it. In the name of Ambedkar, we announced to build 100 hostels, we announced to build backward class hostels. They have not declared in the budget. He accused them of being anti-Dalits.

It has been reported that the Siddaramaiah government is number one in corruption. You have fixed the rate for transfer from clerk to secretary. An IFS officer should be appointed to the Pollution Control Board. Instead, a related contract employee has been appointed as secretary. The government has cheated people in guarantees, increased the electricity rate, they are still looking for a house owner for Gruhalakshmi. Yuva Nidhi is forgotten. He lashed out.

The government has been able to present a budget of this size because of our good financial management during the Covid. GST, Motor Vehicle Tax all collected more during our period. Narendra Modi has given the most money to the state during Covid. The central government has given a special grant of Rs 3500 crores last year. During the UPA, there was a Congress government in the state. They could not stand before Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that Siddaramaiah had not spoken about the money given by the Center by not mentioning it in the budget.

Madanagopal, a retired IAS officer, has already given a detailed letter about the service rules of IAS officers. The present speaker has became a speaker at a very young age. You go to the Congress dinner party and wait at their door, not only you but the entire state is disgraced. You asked if we should be called and given tea if we protest in the House, we did not come to the House to drink your tea. We come to debate on behalf of the people. He protested that we will make you drink tea every day.

The Siddaramaiah government has lost popularity within two months of coming to power. The Home Minister said that five terrorists have been caught and they cannot be called terrorists. Do common criminals carry hand grenades? He said that the people of the state will answer all this in the Lok Sabha elections.

Later, Former Chief Ministers Basavaraja Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy held a joint press conference at Vidhan Souda on Friday. Former Home Minister Araga Gyanendra was present on this occasion.