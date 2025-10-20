MLC Dr Bhandari criticises RSS, BJP over children’s training

Mangaluru: A strong critique of the RSS and BJP leadership, MLC Dr. Manjunath Bhandari questioned the organisation’s credibility and its approach toward children’s training programmes. Speaking at a press conference, he asked why the leaders do not provide lathi and firearm training to their own children if they truly consider such methods important.

Dr. Bhandari argued that ethical consistency demands that leaders set an example for the community.

“If these methods are genuinely necessary, then their own families should adopt them first,” he said. He further criticised the BJP for targeting Minister Priyank Kharge after the latter raised concerns about RSS activities in schools and public institutions, calling the attacks on Kharge unwarranted and politically motivated.

Highlighting historical directives, Dr. Bhandari noted that a 2013 circular issued by the BJP-led state government, restricting the use of school premises for non-educational purposes, was reaffirmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, yet RSS allegedly disregarded it.

He urged the organisation to reflect on its alignment with the values of social reformers and leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar, Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi, and Buddha, rather than issuing baseless accusations.

Dr. Bhandari also raised questions about the RSS’s legal status, funding sources, and activities, particularly training programmes for children from underprivileged backgrounds. He demanded transparency and accountability, warning against ideological practices that may jeopardise the welfare of youth.

Reaffirming his support for Minister Priyank Kharge and the policies of the Congress-led state government, Dr. Bhandari called for ethical governance, cautioning against divisive tactics and urging political and ideological organisations to operate within the bounds of law and societal values.