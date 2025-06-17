Moodbidri to Celebrate Revival of Water Heritage with Book Launch on June 18

Moodbidri (Dakshina Kannada): In a significant step toward documenting and celebrating a decade-long grassroots environmental movement, the book “Lakes and Tanks of Jaina Kashi—Moodbidri” will be officially released on June 18 in Moodbidri. The book captures the remarkable journey of a small heritage town in coastal Karnataka that has led a modern-day Bhagiratha effort to rejuvenate its ancient lakes and tanks.

Located 32 km from Mangaluru, Moodbidri is known as Jaina Kashi for its centuries-old Jain heritage and architecture. But over the past few years, it has also emerged as a symbol of people-powered ecological revival. Of the town’s 18 historically significant water bodies, 13 are currently under various stages of rejuvenation, with five already restored to their original vitality—just in time for the monsoon.

The book, a collaborative initiative supported by the SBI Foundation, Rotary Club, CDD India, and several citizen groups, documents the town's struggle and success in reviving water bodies that had been forgotten or neglected for decades. It profiles community leaders, local activists, and environmental champions like Maqbool Hussain, Dr. Muralikrishna, P. Thomas Kurien, and Dr. Amrut Malla—whose tireless efforts made the transformation possible. The work was also facilitated by consistent support from the current MLA Umanath Kotian and former MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain.

“This is not just about reviving lakes. It's about restoring a town’s ecological balance, reclaiming lost cultural spaces, and reducing dependency on overstressed sources like the Phalguni river,” said PK Thomas, one of the principal contributors to the movement and a key figure behind the documentation.

The book offers vivid accounts of tanks like Bettkere, also known as Bhattaraka Kere, which dates back to the 12th century BC and has now been restored with the help of local citizens and guidance from the Archaeological Survey of India. Another landmark success is Mohalla Kere, once a garbage dump, revived by residents led by Maqbool Hussain through community mobilisation, manual labour, and scientific desilting.

Rejuvenated water bodies like Kadalakere, Kemplaje Kere, and Basavanakaje have not only begun recharging groundwater levels but have also evolved into ecological hotspots, attracting birds and restoring green cover. “We’ve seen a clear rise in water tables around these revived tanks. Hundreds of dug wells have water again,” Thomas said.

The book also discusses the continued threats faced by water bodies in nearby areas like Karkala, where tanks such as Aane Kere and Sigadi Kere suffer from sewage inflow and unchecked weed growth. Yet, success stories like Endratta Kere and Hariyappana Kere show that sustainable restoration is achievable with local leadership and civic commitment.

Looking ahead, the team has already identified Subhashnagar Kere as the next summer revival project, with support pledged by the Dharmasthala temple trust. Even neglected and partially lost tanks such as Ankasaley, Gowri Kere, and Kadedabettu are now being mapped and revived with renewed community interest.

The book release on June 18 is expected to draw environmentalists, civic planners, students, and citizens from across the region, offering Moodbidri’s revival model as a beacon for sustainable urban water management in small towns across India.