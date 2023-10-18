Phoenix Mall of Asia Set to be Among Asia’s Largest Malls

Bengaluru: In a significant stride toward redefining Bengaluru's retail landscape, Phoenix Mills Limited (PML), one of India's premier retail mall developers, is gearing up to unveil the 'Phoenix Mall of Asia' in North Bengaluru's Hebbal on October 20.

This colossal shopping complex, sprawling across a vast 13-acre expanse, is poised to become one of Asia's largest malls, promising an immersive experience for visitors.

Amid the excitement surrounding this monumental opening, there's a captivating prospect on the horizon. India's inaugural Zara Home store may find its home within this sprawling retail haven. If the grapevine is to be believed, Inditex SA and Phoenix Mills Ltd are currently in discussions to introduce a standalone Zara Home store, marking a significant retail milestone. Approximately 9,000 square feet on the mall's first floor has been earmarked for this exciting new addition.

The Phoenix Mall of Asia, far from being a mere retail destination, will embody a multifaceted realm of entertainment, recreation, leisure, and fashion. The mall's grandeur is poised to host a captivating array of both celebrated Indian and international brands.

Beyond the labyrinth of retail, Phoenix Mall of Asia is set to enchant its patrons with a wealth of recreational and entertainment zones, ensuring that it transcends the conventional shopping mall experience. The inclusion of inviting food courts and leisure spaces will offer respite and indulgence to those who explore its vast expanse.

A standout feature of the mall is the 'Eco Earth' zone, a verdant oasis nestled within the complex, offering visitors a serene space to unwind and rejuvenate amidst the bustle of retail and entertainment. This thoughtful addition underscores the growing importance of green, eco-conscious spaces within commercial hubs, catering to the evolving needs of urban consumers.

Before the much-anticipated launch of the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Phoenix Mills Ltd celebrated the triumphant opening of the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune's Wakad, setting the stage for this grand retail spectacle in Bengaluru. (eom)