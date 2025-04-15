Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Police inspect site of fatal encounter of accused
Last rites of young victim held
Hubballi: Hubballi city was shrouded in grief as the last rites of a five-year-old girl, a victim of a horrific POCSO and murder case, were performed at Devangapete burial grounds following Kuruba traditions. The sombre ceremony, overseen by magistrate K R Patil after a post-mortem at KIMS Hospital, saw social worker Adityaraj step forward to provide Rs. 1 lakh in financial support to the bereaved parents.
In a parallel development, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the site of an encounter where Ritesh Kumar, a 35-year-old from Patna accused in the girl’s case, was fatally shot. Kumar, who was being escorted for a spot inspection, reportedly attacked officers and attempted to flee, damaging a police vehicle in the process.
Sub-Inspector Annapurna, an officer from Ashoknagar station, fired warning shots before shooting Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The commissioner noted that forensic teams have gathered evidence from the scene, and Kumar’s body awaits family collection, failing which the city corporation will handle final rites.