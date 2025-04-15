Tax assault on people by Congress govt, says R Ashok

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader R Ashok expressed outrage, comparing the Congress government’s tax imposition on people to terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP is fighting against the Congress government’s price hike policies, and the Congress leaders’ reactions indicate the success of this fight. In Bengaluru, fees have been imposed on garbage and parking. He called it a Tughlaq-like regime where no one listens. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in a wheelchair, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is performing rituals in temples with a tilak but pouring everything toward Muslims, he alleged.He reiterated that just as terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress is launching a tax assault. He said they call us Manuvadis without even knowing who Manu is. They govern like Tughlaq, and are they on his side? They have enforced Sharia law, he criticized.

No one is running the administration here; there’s only a scramble for power. Previously, due to our march against the MUDA scam, ministers resigned, and the CM returned sites. All this is the result of our struggle, and we will continue to fight and deliver results, he said.

India’s Parliament is always supreme. No one will bring Waqf laws just because they demand it. Due to laws introduced during Manmohan Singh’s time, land was grabbed. Everyone must follow the Waqf Amendment Act. Congress has amended the Constitution 50 times; BJP doesn’t need to learn from them, he said.Regarding the Hubballi rape-murder case, he said it’s good that the culprit was encountered legally. Those who commit such crimes should face punishment as per the law, he added.