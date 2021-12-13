Third case of Omicron detected in Bengaluru

Omicron in Bengaluru: A new case of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in the State, taking the total number of cases to three. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the new case of Omicron was detected in Bengaluru.



The person infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus arrived in Bengaluru from South Africa. The 34-year-old, a resident of Bommanahalli, has been isolated and is being treated in a government hospital, the minister said. All the five primary and 15 secondary contacts of the infected man have been traced. Samples of all the contacts have been sent to lab testing.

The State government has taken several precautions to control the spread of Omicron variant apart from issuing guidelines for the discharge of Omicron infected patients.

Earlier, a South African national and a local doctor were found to have the Omicron variant. These were the country's first two cases of the new variant. The local doctor had no travel history and that fact created a lot of tension as authorities suspected the new variant to be already present in community.The South African national was found to have left the country before the results of genomic sequencing arrived and the government had ordered multi-pronged investigation into the case.