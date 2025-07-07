Live
- Two arrested in cybercrime, forgery case
- When AI Meets Automation: Unleashing the Power Duo in Business Evolution
- Don’t Miss $220 Off the Sleek Galaxy S25 Edge – Limited-Time Offer
- Trump hints at new tariffs for countries backing BRICS agendas contrary to American values
- Wordle July 7, 2025 Answer & Hints — 5-Letter Word Starting with S (Puzzle #1479)
- Surprise inspection of sanitation works at night
- Volunteers reach out to homeless persons, groom them
- Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Missing After Alleged Rs 100 Crore Chit Fund Scam
- Will DK Shivakumar Be the Next Karnataka CM? Public Support Grows Amid Speculation
- Strengthening bond among teachers, parents through a holistic PTM
Will DK Shivakumar Be the Next Karnataka CM? Public Support Grows Amid Speculation
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says public support for him to become Chief Minister is natural but stresses that Congress leadership will decide the matter.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday acknowledged that many party workers, religious leaders, and supporters wish to see him as the next Chief Minister, calling such sentiments natural. He was responding to support expressed by Rambhapuri seer Sri Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Swami, who praised Shivakumar’s role in Congress’ 2023 election win.
Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress high command, particularly party president Mallikarjun Kharge, has directed leaders not to speak publicly on the leadership issue, and he intends to follow that. He noted that despite this, speculation continues unnecessarily among party members, the opposition, and media.
Asked repeatedly about a possible leadership change, Shivakumar declined to comment, saying the matter rests with him and the party.