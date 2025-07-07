Will DK Shivakumar Be the Next Karnataka CM? Public Support Grows Amid Speculation

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday acknowledged that many party workers, religious leaders, and supporters wish to see him as the next Chief Minister, calling such sentiments natural. He was responding to support expressed by Rambhapuri seer Sri Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Swami, who praised Shivakumar’s role in Congress’ 2023 election win.

Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress high command, particularly party president Mallikarjun Kharge, has directed leaders not to speak publicly on the leadership issue, and he intends to follow that. He noted that despite this, speculation continues unnecessarily among party members, the opposition, and media.

Asked repeatedly about a possible leadership change, Shivakumar declined to comment, saying the matter rests with him and the party.