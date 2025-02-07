Live
2-day nat’l workshop on digital learning tools begins at OU
A two-day national workshop on ‘Embarking on the Digital Frontier – Tools for Enhancing MOOCs Experiences’ was inaugurated at Osmania University on Thursday.
This workshop was organised by the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), New Delhi. The workshop is being held at the Centenary Auditorium, PGRRCDE, with 152 participants from across the country.
Professor Balakista Reddy Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), highlighted the rapid pace of digital transformation and its role in expanding access to quality higher education. He emphasised that India's young population is an asset, capable of fulfilling global workforce demands, and stressed the importance of digital education in bridging accessibility gaps. Professor J B Nadda, Director, CEC, New Delhi, discussed the evolution of SWAYAM to SWAYAM Plus, positioning it as a global leader in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and pointed out India's goal to increase its Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) from 28.5 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035 and advocated for the establishment of digital universities as a strategic solution.