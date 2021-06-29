45 Additional MMTS services to be restored from July 1

Hyderabad: Good news to the suburban train-travellers! More 45 MMTS services will be restored from July 1.

As due to the unexpected challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and in view of the need to curtail the virus spread, MMTS services in the twin cities were suspended from March 23. In line with the gradual resumption of the services, around 10 MMTS trains were resumed on June 23.

The MMTS trains cater to a stretch of 50 km spread over Falaknuma, Secunderabad , Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Tellapur, Ramachandrapuram, covering 29 stations and connecting the eastern part of the City to the western end.

The South Central Railway has appealed to the railusers to ensure that they act with responsibility and support the endeavour of railways for ensuring a safe journey. It advised them to follow all Covid protocols in trains/stations, said a senior SCR officer.

Ten MMTS train timings revised

♥ 47154 Falaknuma 7.45 am- Lingampalli 9.10 am

♥ 47178 Lingampalli 9.20 am- Falaknuma 10.47 am

♥ 47157 Falaknuma 11 am- Lingampalli 12.25 pm

♥ 47181 Lingampalli 12.40 pm- Falaknuma 2.10 pm

♥ 47162 Falaknuma 4.10 pm- Lingampalli 5.35 pm

♥ 47188 Lingampalli 6.05 pm- Falaknuma 7.35 pm

♥ 47131 Lingampalli 8.45 am- Hyderabad 9.35 am

♥ 47107 Hyderabad 9.40 am- Lingampalli 10.30 am

♥ 47141 Lingampalli 5.10 pm- Hyderabad 6 pm

♥ 47119 Hyderabad 6.10 pm- Lingampalli 7 pm