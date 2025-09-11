76th Milad-un-Nabi prog by Tameer-e-Millat on Sept 14

Hyderabad: The 76th Youm-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen will be organised by the Tameer-e-Millat on September 14, Sunday, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The annual programme, which is being held to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed, seeks to foster national integration, love and brotherhood among people of different backgrounds and beliefs. Every year eminent religious scholars from different parts of the country attend the programme to spread the timeless message of peace, compassion and unity that Prophet Mohammed had shared with the world centuries ago, said Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar, President of Tameer-e-Millat.

Over the years the ‘Youm-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ programme is keenly looked forward to by the Muslim community as it serves as a beacon of hope in a world divided by differences.

The programme was launched 76 years ago by such distinguished persons like Maulana Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini and his associates, Mazhar Quadri, Maulana Raheem Quraishi and Maulana Suleman Sikandar with the noble objective of carrying forward the torch of Prophetic teachings passed on to them so that Muslims can coexist in dignity with all other communities.

Eminent scholars and intellectuals of the country as well as local ulema will address the gathering, including - Allama Mohammed Qamar Ahmad Ashrafi (Nazim-e-Aala, Jamia Ashraf, Kichhochha Sharif, UP), Maulana Dr Sheikh Shah Mohammed Fazluddin Junedi (Sajjada Nasheen and Mutawalli, Dargah Sheikh Roza, Gulbarga), Maulana Mufti Syed Ziauddin Naqshbandi (Chief Mufti, Jamia Nizamia), Maulana Rizwan Pasha (President, The Quran Academy) among others.