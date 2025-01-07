Live
- Women outnumber male voters in 4 NE states, gender ratio higher than national average
- Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers
- Exploring Sustainable Approaches to Educational Infrastructure Development
- Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset
- e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages
- Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5
- Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching
- Poetic CEC Rajiv Kumar drills holes in Opposition’s allegations
- BJP, Cong cadres clash in Hyderabad over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
- Shankar's Game Changer Gets Green Light for Tamil Nadu Release
Just In
ACB Conducts Searches at Greenko Office in Formula E Race Case Investigation
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has conducted searches at Greenko's office and its subsidiary, Ace Next Gen, in connection with the Formula E race case. The investigation focuses on electoral bonds linked to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has conducted searches at the Greenko office in Madhapur as part of its investigation into the Formula E race case. The searches also extended to Greenko's subsidiary, 'Ace Next Gen.' These actions are connected to electoral bonds tied to Greenko's subsidiaries, which have come under scrutiny due to their involvement in the Formula E race case.
The ACB is looking into a payment of Rs. 41 crore made to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) through electoral bonds before the Formula E deal was finalized. This deal was formalized through a tripartite agreement signed on October 25, 2022.
Additionally, the ACB has issued a second summons to former minister KT Ramarao (KTR), directing him to appear for questioning in relation to the Formula E case. KTR was previously notified to appear on December 9 for this investigation.