APEDA chairman holds interactive meeting with exporters from TS

Hyderabad: An interactive meeting with exporters of Telangana State was conducted with Dr M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) on April 6 in its Regional Office here.

Exporters from cereals, millets, processed food sectors and fruits sectors took part in the meeting and interacted with the Chairman.

R. Ravindra, General Manager, APEDA, U. Dharma Rao, Regional Head, RO-Hyderabad, R.P. Naidu, AGM and other stakeholders from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Export Inspection Agency, Plant Quarantine also participated in the meeting. Ravindra, who is the GM of the Southern Region Head, delivered his introductory remarks at the meeting on the status of the exports of agriculture and processed food products from Telangana State. During the meeting, the exporters discussed about the present status, export opportunities from Telangana, issues in exports and future export strategies to boost the exports from the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Angamuthu asked the exporters to bring any issues and difficulties in the export of their products to the notice of the Hyderabad Regional Office. Referring to the International Year of Millets 2023, Dr Angamuthu said India was in the top position in producing millets in the world and added that the export share of the millets and its value products was just one percent only. He said the APEDA was promoting the millets produced in India under the brand name ' Shree Anna' in the global market to promote Indian millets and the millet value-added products in the international market.

The Chairman called upon the exporters to promote millets and its value added products from Telangana besides promoting unique products of the State like Neera, Palm fruits and its products like jaggery, honey and GI products like Banganapalli mango and natural and tribal products.

Ravindra and exporters have felicitated Dr Angamuthu for gracing the interactive meeting with them. The interactive meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Ravindra.