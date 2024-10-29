Authorities are following due procedure: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Countering the BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s allegation on the Jawada farmhouse case, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the authorities were following standard procedure and the ‘excise case was altered to a drug case’ in view of drug tests.

The Minister emphasised that the government was not against parties, celebrations, and festivities, but those who fail to follow norms will be brought to book. He said in case a certain celebration has maximum attendance where liquor is served, then as per the norms, they have to get the excise department’s permission by paying fees.

Alleging that the BRS leaders were politicising the issue, Ponnam said KTR was trying to mislead the people through his statements on the matter.