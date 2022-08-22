Bandi ‘s video of getting slippers to Amit Shah goes viral, faces flak

Hyderabad: A video of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar getting footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after performing pooja at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Sunday evoked sharp criticism from all quarters.

Responding to Sanjay's action, TRS working president KT Rama Rao in a tweet criticised the former for mortgaging the self-respect of Telangana before the leaders from Gujarat and New Delhi.

"Telangana is keenly observing the actions of such leaders," he said, adding that the Telangana society would thwart the attempts of such leaders.

In the video, Sanjay was seen hurriedly getting footwear of Shah after coming out of the temple and keeping them on the floor to enable Shah wear them. It was Sanjay, who was behind Shah, hurriedly collected footwear and kept them on the floor.

Shah visited the temple after landing at the Begumpet airport on Sunday afternoon. Shah came to the city to attend a public meeting organised to welcome former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party during a public meeting in Munugodu.