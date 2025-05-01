BJP flags concern over delay in degree exams across State

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has raised concerns that the state government is jeopardising the future of lakhs of students, as several state universities have not yet conducted their year-end examinations.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama pointed out that for the past 15 months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has personally overseen both the education and home departments. However, his failure to conduct even a single review of the education department during this period indicates serious negligence, she said.

“The future of lakhs of students are currently in disarray, as degree exams at Kakatiya, Satavahana, Palamuru, Telangana, and Mahatma Gandhi Universities have yet to be held,” she stated. Rudrama demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing delay of degree examinations at these universities.

She noted that the degree examinations have been postponed multiple times—five times at Kakatiya University, four times at Mahatma Gandhi University, three times at Palamuru University, and four times at both Satavahana and Telangana Universities.

“This uncertainty surrounding the exams is causing significant distress among students. The state government owes a total of Rs 650 crore to degree colleges, yet it seems that funds are only available for beauty pageants. The BJP is calling for Revanth Reddy to immediately transfer control of the education department to someone more competent. We also demand that degree exams be held without further delay and that the fee reimbursement dues be settled for the colleges,” she added.

She pointed out that such issues did not arise even during the united Andhra Pradesh era. “During the elections, the Congress party promised to pay all outstanding dues and ensure that colleges received fee reimbursements every three months. Rahul Gandhi visited Telangana to meet private college owners in Pedda Amberpet, where he made questionable promises regarding fee reimbursements and college development. Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had previously taken college owners to Delhi to meet Gandhi, where they blamed the BRS government for damaging the education system and urged support for the Congress party. Now, the Congress government claims it cannot govern effectively due to debts from the previous BRS administration. If they are incapable of running the government or restoring the education system, they should resign from their responsibilities,” Rudrama said.