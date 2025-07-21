Bonalu celebrations held grandly at Sunnam Cheruvu Katta Maisamma temple

Hyderabad: The air in Borabanda, Hyderabad, is thick with spiritual fervour as the Sri Sri Sri Matha Katta Maisamma Temple at Sunnam Cheruvu witnesses a grand celebration of Bonalu. Devotees, particularly women, from Borabanda, Allapur, Swaraj Nagar, and surrounding areas, are arriving in large numbers, carrying their traditional bonam offerings to worship the goddess.

The profound history of this revered Katta Maisamma temple is intrinsically linked to Sunnam Cheruvu, a lake believed to have been established during the Nizam era. In ancient times, a simple stone, signifying the deity, was strategically placed on the side of the cheruvu (lake’s embankment), and worshipped as Katta Maisamma. This tradition firmly established the goddess as the protective guardian of the local water body, safeguarding its life-giving essence and the community dependent on it. This enduring connection highlights a long-standing reverence for the deity’s role in the ecological and spiritual well-being of the area.

The temple, as it proudly stands today with its consecrated idol of the goddess, was formally established in 2000 by Juloori Raghuraj Goud. Since that foundational year, Juloori Raghuraj Goud has wholeheartedly served as the temple’s dharamkartha (custodian), a role he continues to fulfil with unwavering dedication. From its inception, he, alongside his devoted wife Juloori Sandhya Rani and other committed family members, has diligently overseen the daily worship of the goddess and meticulously organised the grand celebrations of Bonalu and other significant festivals. Their commitment is truly exemplary, as they remarkably fund these extensive festivities by personally dedicating 20 per cent of their own earnings, ensuring the traditions flourish and celebrations proceed magnanimously without relying on external funding.

The vibrant scenes at Sunnam Cheruvu reflect the deep-rooted faith of the local community. Women, adorned in traditional attire, reverently carry pots (bonam) filled with cooked rice, jaggery, and curd, as a special offering to the Mother Goddess. The processions, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and traditional rituals, collectively create an atmosphere of profound devotion and joyous communal celebration. The continuous, selfless efforts of the Juloori family ensure that this significant cultural and religious tradition not only endures but flourishes, bringing together countless devotees to seek the blessings of Katta Maisamma.