Chai Bisket Unveils Chai Shots, India’s First Regional Short-Series OTT Platform

Chai Bisket has launched Chai Shots, India’s first regional short-series OTT platform delivering premium vertical episodes under two minutes. Backed by Info Edge Ventures and General Catalyst, the platform promises a creator-first revolution with a ₹20 crore Creator Fund and a bold 45-day Pitch-to-Live guarantee.

With support from marquee investors like Rana Daggubati, founders of Swiggy, RedBus, Rapido, and more, Chai Shots debuts with 75+ original shows. Starting with Telugu and expanding across major Indian languages, it aims to redefine mobile storytelling for Bharat. Available now on Android and iOS.