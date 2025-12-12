  1. Home
Chai Bisket Unveils Chai Shots, India’s First Regional Short-Series OTT Platform

  12 Dec 2025
Chai Bisket has launched Chai Shots, India’s first regional short-series OTT platform delivering premium vertical episodes under two minutes. Backed by Info Edge Ventures and General Catalyst, the platform promises a creator-first revolution with a ₹20 crore Creator Fund and a bold 45-day Pitch-to-Live guarantee.

With support from marquee investors like Rana Daggubati, founders of Swiggy, RedBus, Rapido, and more, Chai Shots debuts with 75+ original shows. Starting with Telugu and expanding across major Indian languages, it aims to redefine mobile storytelling for Bharat. Available now on Android and iOS.

Chai Shots LaunchChai Bisket StudiosShort Series OTT IndiaCreator Economy IndiaRegional Content Innovation
