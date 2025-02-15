Collector prods babus to mitigate water woes

Rangareddy: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Ranga Reddy district administration has geared up to tackle water shortage mostly in unserved areas. To put officials in active mood well in advance, Collector C Narayan Reddy convened a meeting on Friday and instructed the Mission Bhagirtha officials to roll out measures in their respective areas to avoid shortage in the summer.

He took division wise stock of the water supply measures to settlements, storage facilities and pending works under the Mission Bhagiratha aimed at augmenting the supply to new areas. “Appropriate measures should be taken to identify and address water shortage issues in the summer season,” Reddy said. Repairs to pumps, motors, valves and pipes, besides leakages in supply lines should be resolved immediately to avoid wastage and ensure uninterrupted supply. Besides, pending works of overhead tanks in villages should be completed to ensure timely supply to residential areas during the summer.

The DC instructed officials to visit villages after receiving complaints of water shortage or leakages and ensure repairs be done promptly to avoid interruption of supply. The review meeting comes amid reports of work of overhead tanks, storage facilities at several divisions pending. Leakages in supply lines too were reported.

Since the demand of water supply goes up during the summer officials are found rolling up their sleeves to tackle grievances like scarcity which may increase during warm weather. There are multiple areas in the district that are yet to be covered under the Mission Bhagiratha programme aimed at providing safe drinking water to people of unserved areas.