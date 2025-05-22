Commuters urge SCR to decentralise services, expand MMTS network

Hyderabad: The members of Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to South Central Railway (SCR) officials and urged to decentralise suburban trains within the city limits.

The members pointed out that daily suburban passengers are disappointed, as there are no proper suburban trains available in the entire city.

In this connection, the Passenger Association appealed to introduce MMTS trains from Charlapalli to different parts or directions several times, but all these proposals have been set aside.

Noor, General Secretary, said, “It would be more practical for SCR to operate six-coach trains instead of nine or twelve on the Secunderabad–Falaknuma–Medchal section, as the availability of rakes is limited and the current occupancy per train is only around 10 to 20 passengers. Additionally, the railway should consider modifying the track circuit near the Secunderabad end to allow more trains to originate from Charlapalli towards Secunderabad or Kacheguda. This would enable trains bound for the southern and western regions to start and terminate at Charlapalli.”

“There is also a need to decentralise major stations such as Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Hyderabad, and Lingampally.

For better network utilisation, a few services could be initiated from Charlapalli towards Vikarabad via Sanathnagar or Secunderabad, and others from Charlapalli to Kurnool via Malkajgiri. Trains bound for Nizamabad could start from Kacheguda, while services to Mumbai could operate from Hyderabad or Charlapalli until the ongoing works at Secunderabad are completed. This is an opportune time to expand the MMTS network across the twin cities to improve occupancy and generate additional revenue for the railways,” she added.