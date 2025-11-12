Cong offered cash stuffed in Biryani pkts to voters: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election, Maganti Sunitha, on Tuesday alleged that leaders of the Congress party distributed money concealed in Biryani packets to lure voters. She also cautioned people to vote for the BRS or risk 'gundaraj' (lawlessness) in the constituency.

Speaking to the media, the BRS candidate accused Congress leaders of actively rigging votes. “They were intimidating people. They were saying that if you do not vote for the Congress party, you will not be allowed to leave from tomorrow. Wherever I go, a hundred people (Congress workers) are following me. Is this the respect shown towards a woman? Rowdy-sheeters are roaming around the constituency. The police should take action. They are distributing money in Biryani. People must come out and vote. If you do not vote, there will be a state of chaos,” Sunitha said.

The BRS leader questioned the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Government Whip Beerla Ailaiah in the constituency. She further questioned the Election Commission over the continued presence of Congress MLAs and MLCs in the constituency since the previous day. “They are trying to scare me. I wonder how many people they will scare.

What is the need for Congress to resort to such a rowdy act? This is the first time we are seeing such violence,” she added.