Cong padayatra devoid of public support: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing critique of the Congress-led government, BJP MLA and BJPLP Whip Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta on Tuesday described the ongoing Congress padayatra as disconnected from public sentiment and devoid of genuine support. Addressing media persons at the BJP state office, Gupta asserted that the padayatra had become an exercise in political posturing rather than a reflection of people’s concerns.

Gupta claimed that the Congress was attempting to mask its administrative shortcomings by highlighting its accomplishments over the past 20 months, which, he alleged, were insignificant. “People are asking—what has the Congress truly delivered in these months? Their padayatra does not resonate with public expectations,” he remarked.

He accused the Congress of failing to honor promises made before the 2023 elections, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women aged 18 and above, the distribution of electric scooters to students, and pension benefits for the elderly and widows. Gupta said these unfulfilled assurances had led to widespread disillusionment.

On the issue of backward class (BC) representation, the BJP leader criticized the Congress for not implementing 42% reservation in the cabinet and questioned the rationale behind including Muslims in the BC quota. Referring to recent appointments, he noted that none of the five RTI commissioners announced were from BC communities.

Gupta also raised concerns about the state’s handling of welfare schemes, citing irregularities in Kalyana Lakshmi disbursements and insufficient budget allocations under the Kamareddy Declaration for BCs.

He alleged that Congress had created a health and nutrition crisis in government residential schools and failed to reimburse Rs 6,000 crore in educational fees for BC students.

On the alleged Kaleshwaram scam, he demanded a CBI inquiry. He criticized the Justice PC Ghosh Commission’s report for lacking clarity. He claimed the inflated cost of motors exposed collusion between Congress and BRS.

Gupta predicted electoral backlash against Congress in the upcoming local polls, asserting that the BC community would rally to defeat the party. “Governance should build trust, not rely on theatrics like padayatras,” he said.