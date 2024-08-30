Live
- Purandeswari announces BJP membership registration program from September 1
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
Just In
Congress MP contributes Rs 25L from MPLADS to HYDRA
Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav contributed Rs 25 lakh from MPLADS to HYDRA on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav contributed Rs 25 lakh from MPLADS to HYDRA on Thursday. While handing over the cheque to the agency's commissioner, A V Ranganath, at his office, MP conveyed his complete support for the ongoing drive.
Later speaking to media persons, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the official to spread operations of HYDRA across the State towards protecting water bodies and securing a clean and green future for generations to come. Recalling the earlier BRS regime’s apathetic attitude towards water bodies, Anil alleged that KCR’s decade-long rule has rather witnessed large-scale destruction and encroachment of the lakes.
While lauding the efforts of the authorities, the MP felt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s initiatives, including prioritising the issue of drug menace in the State were visionary, and their wide-ranging results could be seen in the near future.