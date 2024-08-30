Congress MP contributes Rs 25L from MPLADS to HYDRA

Hyderabad: Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav contributed Rs 25 lakh from MPLADS to HYDRA on Thursday. While handing over the cheque to the agency's commissioner, A V Ranganath, at his office, MP conveyed his complete support for the ongoing drive.

Later speaking to media persons, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the official to spread operations of HYDRA across the State towards protecting water bodies and securing a clean and green future for generations to come. Recalling the earlier BRS regime’s apathetic attitude towards water bodies, Anil alleged that KCR’s decade-long rule has rather witnessed large-scale destruction and encroachment of the lakes.

While lauding the efforts of the authorities, the MP felt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s initiatives, including prioritising the issue of drug menace in the State were visionary, and their wide-ranging results could be seen in the near future.