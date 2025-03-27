Cops arrest 4 for theft on TGSRTC buses

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police arrested four persons involved in theft in TGSRTC bus. The police recovered 2.5 tolas of gold chain from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Kamble Srinu alias Srinu (32), helper in gas agency, Md Mahboob (36) a vegetable vendor, Vemula Srinu (45) and Kamble Vikas (22) auto drivers, all residents of Afzal Sagar, Habeeb Nagar. Their associates Vijay, Karan and Saddam are absconding.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Boddupalli Pradeep Kumar, a government employee in Municipality Corporation, stating that on March 1, he was travelling in a TGSRTC bus from Mallapur to MGBS bus stop. When he got down from the bus near MGBS stop, he found that his gold chain along with a locket weighing 2.25 tolas was missing from his neck.

He suspected that some unknown persons might have stolen his gold chain and locket. On March 25, on information about the presence of accused persons who were trying to commit the property theft offences and to sell the gold chains to the needy customers at CBS, Gowliguda, immediately the Crime Team of Afzalgunj police apprehended them. After interrogation, the accused confessed to seven offences.