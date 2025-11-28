Creek Planet School Annual Day

The Creek Planet School, Sr. Seeds Primary Campus and Seeds Schools, Hyderabad, celebrated Annual Day 2025 at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium with the theme “Bharateya Jnana Parampara.”

Students showcased India’s rich knowledge traditions through vibrant performances, including Yoga Sutra, Dasavathar, and Guru–Shishya Parampara. Chief Guest Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh praised the school’s focus on holistic education, culture, and values, while Chairman Bollineni Seenaiah highlighted parenting’s role in shaping young minds.

Tiny tots and primary students charmed audiences with joyful dances and creative presentations. The celebration concluded with an energetic Grand Finale, reflecting unity, tradition, and the school’s commitment to nurturing confident, culturally aware, and well-rounded learners.